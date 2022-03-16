Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 922,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 424,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 481,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 378,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

NYSE TKC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 35,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,116. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

