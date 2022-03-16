Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.06

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 3613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

