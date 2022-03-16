TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 88.71 ($1.15) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 82.63 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.70.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (Get Rating)
See Also
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.