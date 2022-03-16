UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,922 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Fiverr International worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 37.5% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 40.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FVRR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of FVRR opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.46. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

