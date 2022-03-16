UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Sonos worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 28.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

SONO stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

