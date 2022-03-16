UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2,708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328,682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.6% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 74,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAE. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE HAE opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $121.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

