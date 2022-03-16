UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fiverr International worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Fiverr International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.46. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $262.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

