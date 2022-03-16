UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BECN opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

