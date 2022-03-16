UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $1,380,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.96.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

