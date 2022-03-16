UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,520 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.65. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

