UGAS Market Cap Reaches $347,074.37 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $347,074.37 and $118,487.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00103838 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.