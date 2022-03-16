Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

UNCY stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

