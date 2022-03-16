United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.00

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$102.00 and last traded at C$102.00, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.60.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

