Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.50

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 17123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 435.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

