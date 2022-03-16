UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 133,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,504,458 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.08.
TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
