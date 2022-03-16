UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 133,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,504,458 shares.The stock last traded at $3.55 and had previously closed at $3.08.

TIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 79,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 498,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 1,407.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,067 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

