VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) CAO Jason Doornik Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EGY stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $303.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGY shares. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

