Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $249.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

