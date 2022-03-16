Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

