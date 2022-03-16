Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.43.

NYSE:VLO opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

