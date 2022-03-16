Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $229.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

