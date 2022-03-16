VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.19

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.19 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 2688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after acquiring an additional 58,245 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

