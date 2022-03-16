Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

