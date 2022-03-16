Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,150 shares.The stock last traded at $120.29 and had previously closed at $117.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.28.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.