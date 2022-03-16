Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.59 and last traded at $85.59. Approximately 4,022,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,781,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.