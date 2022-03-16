Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.01

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.01 and last traded at $86.03, with a volume of 4534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,337,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,258,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,143 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after acquiring an additional 470,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,979,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,763,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

