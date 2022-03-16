Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $86.01

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.01 and last traded at $86.03, with a volume of 4534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
