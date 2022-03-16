Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Shares Down 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 825,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 648,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62.

