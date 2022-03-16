Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.17 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

