Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,100.00.
- On Thursday, December 16th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50.
PCVX stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after buying an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
