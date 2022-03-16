Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,100.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,619 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $103,927.50.

PCVX stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after buying an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

