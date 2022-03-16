Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $10.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average of $267.41. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,064,000 after buying an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.