Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Up 2.6%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 13,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.
Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)
