Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Up 2.6%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 13,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

