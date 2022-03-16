VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

VEON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.87.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,588,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $757.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VEON by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

