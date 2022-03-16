Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $583.63 million.

Shares of VRA opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $259.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

