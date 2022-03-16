VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 501.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRME traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. 4,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,612. The company has a market cap of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VerifyMe stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VerifyMe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

