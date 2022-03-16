Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $216.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day moving average is $240.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.