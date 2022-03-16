Veriti Management LLC Has $645,000 Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $192.59 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.08.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

Globant Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.