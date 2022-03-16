Veriti Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $154.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

