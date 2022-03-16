Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $467.46

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 467.46 ($6.08) and traded as low as GBX 389.80 ($5.07). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 394.80 ($5.13), with a volume of 319,033 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.31) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 432.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 466.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

