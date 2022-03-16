Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VEXTF stock opened at 0.40 on Wednesday. Vext Science has a 12 month low of 0.37 and a 12 month high of 0.98.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vext Science in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.