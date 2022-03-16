VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:VIAO traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 2,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of -0.60. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAO. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised VIA optronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

