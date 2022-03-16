Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,071.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $2,071.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00266144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001137 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001612 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

