Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -259.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $279,153 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

