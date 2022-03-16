Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.74

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.74 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 10272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,076,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

