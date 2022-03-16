Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 1,745 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

