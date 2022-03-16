Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 21,816 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,816 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 3.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Caesars Entertainment worth $62,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

CZR stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

