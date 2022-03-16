Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Creative Planning grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after buying an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

