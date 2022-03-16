Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIPS. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

