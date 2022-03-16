VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16.
About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIQ Solutions (VQSLF)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.