Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.58

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 68444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $76,408.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,884,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,827,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

