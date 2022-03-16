Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.58

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 68444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.97.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $54,931.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $76,408.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,884,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,827,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
