Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($2.99).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 165.75 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.92. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.84). The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,710.01). Also, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($8,837.66).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

