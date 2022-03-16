Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUKGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.47) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($2.99).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 165.75 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.92. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.84). The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($66,710.01). Also, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($8,837.66).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.