Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $207.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $397.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

